Salute to Scott Tribute Nov. 10

The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, are shaking things up this year.
For the past 22 years, they have hosted their annual Salute to Scott picnic in the park in June. However, this year’s event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon. Having the Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo on Nov. 10 is a great way to recognize Veteran’s Day.
This event is organized by O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee to show appreciation for base personnel and to increase the awareness of the important relationships that exist between Scott Air Force Base, its families, and surrounding communities. People should bring their military or government civilian identification card to get in free and have access to all the food, fun, and prizes.
People who are associated with Scott Air Force Base or an O’Fallon-Shiloh resident who directly supports the base can bring their family for free food, drinks, and activities.
Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will have local restaurants on-hand to provide “A Taste of.” Also, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a business expo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This will feature displays from local businesses, who along with the entire O’Fallon-Shiloh communities, are happy to show their appreciation for those “who serve.”
While the adults enjoy the classic cars on display, the kids can have fun at the Kid Zone, which will include mascots for them to visit and Fredbird from noon-1 p.m.
The event also will feature an information booth from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. where people can register for attendance prizes.
Names will be drawn at the end and winners notified.
For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at (618) 632-3377. As the event draws closer, they will have information on their website and Facebook page as well.
