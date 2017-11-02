375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Staff Sgt. Sharnese Fiorentino, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is this week’s Showcase on “ICE.” After her deployment to Afghanistan, Fiorentino returned to the position of Unit Training Manager, running the squadron’s AE Operations Training Program. Fiorentino partnered with non-medical functional managers to learn how to use the Training Business Area program. She then documented processes and posted them on the squadron’s page to guarantee continuity for the squadron and the next UTM. Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Gorecki