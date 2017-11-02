Fallen Airman’s sister befriends survivor of fatal crash, together they grieve loss

Cathy Berlin-Obregon, a Gold Star family member, and Col. Laurel Burkel, Air Mobility Command Fuel Efficiency Division chief, hold up their dog tags that honor Maj. Phyllis Pelky, Obregon’s late sister. Pelky was killed in a helicopter crash in 2015, and Obregon and Burkel have helped each other grieve her loss. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler