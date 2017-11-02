David Cook, the Season 7 American Idol winner, will perform at the Centennial Finale Fall Festival on Nov. 3. Also scheduled to appear is the Ryan Daniel Band, Fredbird, and St. Louis Cardinals players.
Scott Air Force Base News

Centennial Fall Festival scheduled Nov. 3

375th Force Support Squadron

November 02, 2017 12:14 PM

The 375th Force Support Squadron along with the entire base is wrapping up the centennial year with a huge Centennial Finale Fall Festival.

The event is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Scott Event Center. It has grown to incorporate aspects from the original Fall Festival and the FSS Summer Picnic to include free food, information booths, carnival games, etc., plus a new attraction—a live concert by the Ryan Daniel Band and the 7th season American Idol Winner, David Cook.

This event is open to all base personnel which includes family members, retirees, civilians, Guard, Reserve and contractors. In addition to the live concert performances that begin at 3 p.m., a Trebuchet Contest will take place at 3:30 p.m., plus fireworks and Trunk or Treat commencing at 6 p.m.

People can also enjoy free food from 3-6 p.m. (pulled pork, BBQ chicken and hot dogs) and complimentary Pepsi products. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin bowling, bounce houses, carnival games and more. In addition, St. Louis Cardinals players Carson Kelly and Luke Voit, as well as team mascot Fredbird, will be at the Scott Credit Union booth.

Don’t forget to stop by the many informational and sponsor booths for even more giveaways and promotional items.

In the event of inclement weather, the food, beverages and the sponsors will move inside the Scott Event Center. The 375th Force Support Squadron and many local and corporate sponsors are sponsoring the event.

For more Fall Festival information, visit www.375fss.com or call 256-5275, ext, 5801.

