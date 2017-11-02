Gen. McDew shares vision for strong national cyber security

Gen. Darren McDew, United States Transportation Command commander, shared his vision for strong national cyber security during the banquet to celebrate National Cyber Security Awareness Month.
“Today, USTRANSCOM is leading the cyber discussion in the (Department of Defense),” McDew said. “We’ve finally turned a corner and with the help of experts, we are shaping a vision of mission assurance in cyber-threatened and cyber-degraded environments and making actionable changes to improve our cyber posture.”
Gen. Darren McDew, United States Transportation Command commander
In addition, McDew handed out certificates of recognition to students from East St. Louis High School and encouraged them to continue to develop their skills.
“Someone in this room is a pioneer who will push on in the face of failure, that scientist who will uncover the truth, that thinker who will resolve the greatest issues of our time, that dreamer who will make their dreams a reality,” said McDew. “Which one are you?”
The banquet was an opportunity for the base to highlight the success of the events and the base’s efforts to support NCSAM, which was spearheaded by Air Force Space Command’s Cyberspace Support Squadron here.
“The events of this month were very successful in meeting our committee’s objectives,” said Lt. Col. Eric Trias, CYSS commander. “We wanted to reach out to the general population and not just cyber professionals. This month’s activities have engaged more than 7,600 students, military, and civilians throughout the Scott AFB community.”
Trias said he believes that the more conversations there are about the importance of cybersecurity, the better.
“The more timely, relevant topics, such as the Equifax breach, the more passionate personnel will be about safe cyber practices,” said Trias. “NCSAM definitely delivers this message and having a dedicated month provides focus and synergy among all stakeholders.”
Since 2004, the Department of Homeland Security has sponsored NCSAM in an effort to educate the public on the importance of cybersecurity. The base hosted a number of events to support the month and as an effort to improve cybersecurity awareness.
Lt. Col. Eric Trias, 375th Cyber Security Squadron commander
The kickoff event was the Maybin Relay Run which took place Oct. 6 to honor Tech. Sgt. Michael Maybin Jr., who was assigned to the 375th Communications Support Squadron and passed away unexpectedly in 2012.
Additionally, a cyber “capture-the-flag” event took place at the Midwest Cyber Center on Oct. 20 and Hacktober, a free computer hacking competition designed to get middle and high school students interested in cybersecurity, took place Oct. 21 at the MCC.
