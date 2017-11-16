Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler
Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler

Scott Air Force Base News

Belleville honors veterans with annual ceremony

November 16, 2017 02:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 30 MINUTES AGO

Several local communities helped make Veterans Day a memorable experience, including Belleville with its 19th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Public Square. Guest speaker Col. Marc Packler, 375th Communications Group commander, spoke in remembrance of America’s veterans.

“From the Revolutionary War to present day, men and women from all walks of life have shared the common bond of their oath to defend this nation, no matter the danger or the enemy. And for this, we owe them a debt of gratitude. Not just today, but every day,” Packler said.

