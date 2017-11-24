Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
NOTES
THANKSGIVING HOURS OF OPERATION FOR 375TH FSS
In observance of the Family Day on Nov. 24, many of the 375th Force Support Squadron facilities will have altered hours of operation.
Special hours of operation are as follows:
▪ Arts & Crafts Center: Closed Nov. 24-25;
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course: Course and pro shop open Nov. 24;
▪ Cardinal Creek Golf Course Café: Closed Nov. 24;
▪ Education & Training Office: Closed Nov. 24; however, some on-base college/university classes will be held as scheduled on the Family Day;
▪ Fitness Center: Closed Nov. 24-26 (open to authorized after-hours access);
▪ James Sports Center: Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24-26;
▪ Library: Closed Nov. 24;
▪ Nightingale Inn Dining Facility: Open;
▪ Scott Event Center/Zeppelins: closed Nov. 24-26; and
▪ Stars & Strikes Bowling Center: Open Nov. 24.
The remaining FSS facilities will be closed Nov. 24 (Airman & Family Readiness Center, Child Development Centers, Civilian Personnel, Common Grounds, Family Child Care Office, ITT, Military Personnel Section, NAF Accounting, NAF HRO, Outdoor Recreation and Youth Center).
REFER A NEW MEMBER & PLAY FOR FREE
Current Cardinal Creek Golf Course annual greens fee members ... interested in playing golf for free all of 2018? With Cardinal Creek’s 2018 referral program, this is a possibility. Simply refer someone to Cardinal Creek Golf Course and earn credit towards AGF membership renewal. For every person people refer who purchases an AGF membership, they will receive a 10 percent credit of the referred members AGF towards AGF renewal membership fees. Credit earned is limited to 100 percent of an individual’s golf AGF membership. For more information, call (618) 744-1400.
AF ART CONTEST TIME
It’s Air Force Art Contest time! Submit artwork through Nov. 30. Art must be two dimensional of a painting or drawing on any subject and three winners in each category will win an Amazon gift card. To submit art work, visit http://www.myairforcelife.com/.
