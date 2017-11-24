Scott AFB Exchange delivers holiday savings

The Scott AFB Exchange will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but shoppers can still save on the season’s hottest electronics, housewares and apparel from the comfort of their own homes starting at midnight Central Standard Time at ShopMyExchange.com.
The savings will continue starting at midnight Central Standard Time on Black Friday at ShopMyExchange.com. Airmen and families at Scott AFB can shop Black Friday deals in person beginning at 6 a.m. at the Scott AFB Exchange.
“We can’t wait for the Scott AFB community to see these door-busting deals,” said Rita Sheridan, Exchange General Manager. “Our team is ready to help the best customers in the world save on the holiday season’s most in-demand gift items.”
Rita Sheridan, Exchange General Manager
On Nov. 25, the Scott AFB Exchange will open at its usual time of 9 a.m. for a special Saturday sale event, with deals also available at ShopMyExchange.com. More online and in-store savings will follow Nov. 26-30.
Shoppers can get a sneak peek at sale items and pricing by logging on to ShopMyExchange.com, downloading the Exchange EXTRA app or picking up the Black Friday sale flyer at their local Exchange.
For more information, call the Scott AFB Exchange at (618) 744-9830.
