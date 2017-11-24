Scott AFB Exchange seeking volunteer groups for community gift wrap program

Scott AFB volunteer groups can raise money and spread some holiday cheer this season by partnering with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service during its annual community gift wrap program.
As part of the program, the Scott AFB Exchange sets up tables and provides supplies that community volunteer groups can use to wrap gifts during the busy holiday shopping season in exchange for donations.
The Exchange’s community gift wrap program is a convenient way for members of the Scott AFB community to do their holiday shopping and gift wrapping all in one stop.
“The Exchange’s community gift wrap program is a convenient way for members of the Scott AFB community to do their holiday shopping and gift wrapping all in one stop,” said Rita Sheridan, Scott AFB Exchange general manager. “It’s also a great opportunity for Scott AFB community groups to raise money for their worthy causes.”
Interested organizations can contact the Gift Wrap Program POC 1st Lt. Clay Chaffin at 256-5051, or email clay.chaffin.1@us.fa.mil for information on scheduling a time to participate in the community gift-wrap program.
