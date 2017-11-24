SCOTT THROUGH THE YEARS: Scott Field members take a break for chow during a 1932 hike alongside the massive airship hangar, which housed large airships and observation balloons until the late 1930s. This structure was easily noticeable for miles around, and was the second largest airship hangar in the world at the time.
Scott Air Force Base News

#SCOTT100

November 24, 2017 01:12 PM

This is a historical photo from Scott AFB in honor of the base celebrating its centennial.

