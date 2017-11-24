DVC hours during holiday season

The Dixon Visitor Center will be closed Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 23-25 this year due to the holidays.
The DVC will be open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 24, Black Friday, and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3. The DVC understands many of their customers have family visiting, and they encourage them to get their passes in advance, if possible, to help avoid delays or long lines.
To expedite the sponsorship process, those sponsors who have a Common Access Card and access to a “.mil” computer should use the SFACS link to pre-announce visitors: http://webapp.amc.af.mil/SFACS/Passes.aspx.
