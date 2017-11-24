Courtesy graphic
Courtesy graphic

Scott Air Force Base News

Scott prepares for next phase of gate construction

November 24, 2017 01:14 PM

Weather permitting, all Shiloh Gate inbound lanes will be fully open Nov. 28.

Meanwhile, from now until approximately Jan. 22, one Shiloh Gate outbound lane will be closed for construction.

The Temporary Shiloh Gate will be continue to be open for inbound traffic from 6-8 a.m. on normal workdays; it will also be open for outbound traffic from 3-5 p.m. on normal workdays.

SCOTT AFB GATES ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING THE FOLLOWING SCHEDULE:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Shiloh Main Gate: Inbound and outbound 24/7;

▪ Temporary Shiloh: Inbound only, single lane, 6-8 a.m. on workdays;

▪ Belleville Gate: Inbound and outbound, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; and

▪ Cardinal Creek Gate: Inbound 6-8 a.m.; outbound 3-5 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

    Grill Master Joe D. Torres Jr. demonstrates how to grill a championship caliber rib eye steak.

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master
Santa arrives in Belleville 2:01

Santa arrives in Belleville
Where does your recycling go? 2:27

Where does your recycling go?

View More Video