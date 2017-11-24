Scott prepares for next phase of gate construction

Weather permitting, all Shiloh Gate inbound lanes will be fully open Nov. 28.
Meanwhile, from now until approximately Jan. 22, one Shiloh Gate outbound lane will be closed for construction.
The Temporary Shiloh Gate will be continue to be open for inbound traffic from 6-8 a.m. on normal workdays; it will also be open for outbound traffic from 3-5 p.m. on normal workdays.
SCOTT AFB GATES ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING THE FOLLOWING SCHEDULE:
▪ Shiloh Main Gate: Inbound and outbound 24/7;
▪ Temporary Shiloh: Inbound only, single lane, 6-8 a.m. on workdays;
▪ Belleville Gate: Inbound and outbound, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; and
▪ Cardinal Creek Gate: Inbound 6-8 a.m.; outbound 3-5 p.m.
