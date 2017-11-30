Looking for that stocking stuffer? Try the commissary

Christmas traditions are as varied as the families celebrating them. One of the most common traditions is the Christmas stocking, typically filled with fun, tiny gifts opened on Christmas morning, beginning all the festivities.
Filling these stockings can be hard on the wallet and cost people considerable time going from store to store. But the commissary can help people save both time and money on stocking stuffers that will delight family and friends.
While you’re already at your commissary saving money on your holiday dinner shopping, take a minute to scan the aisles for budget-friendly, unique stocking gift ideas. You don’t need to go any further for stocking stuffers that family and friends will need and enjoy.
“While you’re already at your commissary saving money on your holiday dinner shopping, take a minute to scan the aisles for budget-friendly, unique stocking gift ideas,” said Tracie Russ, the Defense Commissary Agency’s sales director. “You don’t need to go any further for stocking stuffers that family and friends will need and enjoy.”
Consider these stocking-worthy ideas from the commissary:
▪ A family member’s favorite candy or gum;
▪ Decorative cupcake liners, cookie cutters, measuring spoons or unusual flavoring extracts for the baker in the family;
▪ Gourmet spices, unique herbs or utensils for an aspiring chef;
▪ Health and beauty items like nail polish, cuticle set, hair bands, body wash, lotion or deodorant;
▪ Lip balm to keep lips mistletoe ready;
▪ Batteries;
▪ Scented candles or antibacterial kitchen hand soap;
▪ Dish rags or drying cloths;
▪ Olive oil or unusual pastas;
▪ Raw honey;
▪ S’mores fixings;
▪ An orange or apple to fill in the toe of the stocking;
▪ Specialty coffee and teas or gourmet hot chocolate; and
▪ International foods or chocolates.
“Skip the last-minute holiday rush to fill those stockings,” Russ said. “Pick up stocking stuffers at the same time you're grocery shopping at the commissary. You’ll save time and trim the cost, leaving more cash in your pocket for the new year.”
