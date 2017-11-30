375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Jessica Petot, 375th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation aid, and Jen Ramos, 375th FSS Outdoor Recreation assistant director, are this week’s “Showcase on ICE.”
Ramos and Petot help plan and organize all activities and trips and spend their personal time on trips with guests.
On Sept. 27, Petot took a group out for a horseback riding adventure, and during it, the horses became startled, knocking two Airmen off their horses.
One Airmen’s glasses shattered on impact, creating a wound on his head that required stitches.
Petot immediately sought medical attention while Ramos prepared the necessary paperwork. Their sense of medical skills and calming mood helped ensure both Airmen were properly taken care of.
