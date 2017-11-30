Take the CC/CCC to work: 375th Medical Support Squadron

Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Hickey, 375th AMW command chief, visited the 375th Medical Support Squadron on Nov. 27 at Scott Air Force Base.
This was part of the Take the CC/CCC to Work Day program.
During his visit, Howard walked through the process of filling out four different prescriptions.
Additionally, Airman 1st Class Marlene Stilson, 375th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, showed Howard how to find specific medications. Senior Airman Andrea Aquino and Tech. Sgt. Anna Anderson, 375th MDSS pharmacy technicians, showed Howard how to check pharmacy records.
Never miss a local story.
Hickey, meanwhile, handed out medication to patients at the front desk.
Comments