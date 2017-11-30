Senior Airman Andrea Aquino, (right), and Tech. Sgt. Anna Anderson, 375th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technicians, show Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, how to check pharmacy records Nov. 27. Howard filled prescriptions while Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Hickey, 375th AMW command chief, handed out medications to patients at the front desk.
Senior Airman Andrea Aquino, (right), and Tech. Sgt. Anna Anderson, 375th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technicians, show Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, how to check pharmacy records Nov. 27. Howard filled prescriptions while Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Hickey, 375th AMW command chief, handed out medications to patients at the front desk. Photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler
Senior Airman Andrea Aquino, (right), and Tech. Sgt. Anna Anderson, 375th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technicians, show Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, how to check pharmacy records Nov. 27. Howard filled prescriptions while Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Hickey, 375th AMW command chief, handed out medications to patients at the front desk. Photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler

Scott Air Force Base News

Take the CC/CCC to work: 375th Medical Support Squadron

November 30, 2017 01:12 PM

Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Hickey, 375th AMW command chief, visited the 375th Medical Support Squadron on Nov. 27 at Scott Air Force Base.

This was part of the Take the CC/CCC to Work Day program.

During his visit, Howard walked through the process of filling out four different prescriptions.

Additionally, Airman 1st Class Marlene Stilson, 375th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, showed Howard how to find specific medications. Senior Airman Andrea Aquino and Tech. Sgt. Anna Anderson, 375th MDSS pharmacy technicians, showed Howard how to check pharmacy records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hickey, meanwhile, handed out medication to patients at the front desk.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers

    McKendree University's show choir features 65 students lead by energetic director Adam Pulver. Singers, dancers and musicians make up the group's talent.

College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers

College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers 1:13

College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers
HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge
Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city

View More Video