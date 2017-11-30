MONTH OF THE MILITARY FAMILY: Dual military equals double the strength

Tech. Sgt. Amber Kelly-Herard met her husband Tech. Sgt. Joseph Herard when they were Airmen in the dorms on Scott Air Force Base.
While they have grown as people and a married couple, they have also grown in their military service. This dual-military life is another common representation of the military family, and it often presents its own challenges.
Everyone thinks preparing for a deployment is hard, and it is, but it does not compare to being left behind.
Tech. Sgt. Amber Kelly-Herard, who is currently stationed at the Pentagon
“Assignments have been tricky for us,” said Kelly-Herard. “We’ve had instances where one of us received an assignment, but it was eventually canceled because they did not have a position for the other.”
Never miss a local story.
Currently, Kelly-Herard is stationed at the Pentagon and Herard is at Fort Meade, which is about an hour away depending on traffic.
“We both serve in our own right,” said Kelly-Herard. “Whenever an opportunity presents itself, we have to weigh our options for our career and our family.”
Sometimes that comes in the form of a deployment, change of station, TDYs, or training opportunity, resulting in the other spouse taking care of the day-to-days at home.
They’ve been on both sides of that spectrum and agree that the person at home has it the hardest.
“Everyone thinks preparing for a deployment is hard, and it is, but it does not compare to being left behind,” said Kelly-Herard. “The kids quickly notice something is missing and their behavior changes because they are not able to understand or say what is wrong.”
Still, she said their comforting support system, represented in the form of family and friends, helps them through those military struggles.
We both serve in our own right. Whenever an opportunity presents itself, we have to weigh our options for our career and our family.
Tech. Sgt. Amber Kelly-Herard, who is currently stationed at the Pentagon
When she was pregnant with their oldest child, her husband was deployed. One friend attended birthing classes with her, another friend built the nursery, and two additional friends drove her to the hospital and stayed with her for the delivery.
“I think we are both stronger because we never go through anything alone,” she said. “We’re both well aware of the wingman concept. Being dual military means your wingman is also your spouse, and in our case, we’re also each other’s best friend.”
Comments