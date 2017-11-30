MONTH OF THE MILITARY FAMILY: Missing the holidays gives family man a deeper appreciation for time with family

Being separated from family is a challenge that many military families know all too well.
While on deployments and short tours abroad, Staff Sgt. David Nester, 375th Comptroller Squadron resource advisor, has spent many months away from his 9-year-old daughter, Lillyan, and his fiancée, Alex.
Once you make the sacrifices that the military requires, you learn to appreciate the simple, small things that most people might take for granted.
Staff Sgt. David Nester, 375th Comptroller Squadron resource advisor
Though any time apart is difficult, Nester said that it was particularly hard to be away for two sets of holidays.
Never miss a local story.
“I actually missed all of the holidays, so Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day,” said Nester. “It was that perfect six-month time frame where I missed them all.”
Nester said that the military has helped him gain more of an appreciation for the time he gets to spend with his family.
Nester said that the military has helped him gain more of an appreciation for the time he gets to spend with his family.
“Once you make the sacrifices that the military requires, you learn to appreciate the simple, small things that most people might take for granted,” said Nester.
Along with teaching him the value of time with loved ones, Nester said the military has guided him in raising Lillyan.
"You have to live up to a certain set of standards, and I think that just goes into how you raise a child and what you know as a parent to be beneficial for them."
Comments