Staff Sgt. David Nester, 375th Comptroller Squadron, is pictured with his 9-year-old daughter, Lillyan.
Staff Sgt. David Nester, 375th Comptroller Squadron, is pictured with his 9-year-old daughter, Lillyan. Courtesy photo
Staff Sgt. David Nester, 375th Comptroller Squadron, is pictured with his 9-year-old daughter, Lillyan. Courtesy photo

Scott Air Force Base News

MONTH OF THE MILITARY FAMILY: Missing the holidays gives family man a deeper appreciation for time with family

By Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler

375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

November 30, 2017 01:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Being separated from family is a challenge that many military families know all too well.

While on deployments and short tours abroad, Staff Sgt. David Nester, 375th Comptroller Squadron resource advisor, has spent many months away from his 9-year-old daughter, Lillyan, and his fiancée, Alex.

Once you make the sacrifices that the military requires, you learn to appreciate the simple, small things that most people might take for granted.

Staff Sgt. David Nester, 375th Comptroller Squadron resource advisor

Though any time apart is difficult, Nester said that it was particularly hard to be away for two sets of holidays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I actually missed all of the holidays, so Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day,” said Nester. “It was that perfect six-month time frame where I missed them all.”

Nester said that the military has helped him gain more of an appreciation for the time he gets to spend with his family.

Nester said that the military has helped him gain more of an appreciation for the time he gets to spend with his family.

“Once you make the sacrifices that the military requires, you learn to appreciate the simple, small things that most people might take for granted,” said Nester.

Along with teaching him the value of time with loved ones, Nester said the military has guided him in raising Lillyan.

"You have to live up to a certain set of standards, and I think that just goes into how you raise a child and what you know as a parent to be beneficial for them."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

    After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets.

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city
College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers 1:13

College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers
HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

View More Video