Maj. Joshua Boudreaux, Thunderbird 2, and Maj. Jason Curtis, Thunderbird 5, are greeted by their children after performing their first Delta Formation sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
Maj. Joshua Boudreaux, Thunderbird 2, and Maj. Jason Curtis, Thunderbird 5, are greeted by their children after performing their first Delta Formation sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez
Maj. Joshua Boudreaux, Thunderbird 2, and Maj. Jason Curtis, Thunderbird 5, are greeted by their children after performing their first Delta Formation sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Manuel J. Martinez

Scott Air Force Base News

MONTH OF THE MILITARY FAMILY: Touching family moments

November 30, 2017 01:14 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Since 1993, November has been recognized as Month of the Military Family across the Department of Defense as a way to thank all family members who have supported the career of a service member.

The military family is often one of resilience, humility, selflessness, and love. The military family is one that counts their blessings and appreciates the special moments of life.

On Scott, they are represented by brothers and sisters who joined together, multi-generational military, dual military, and by those who bring their vibrant culture to the DoD, making the military stronger as a diverse team. On the website, their stories are listed below.

Additionally, with all of the sacrifices made by the military family, the intimate and special moments, including homecomings and veterans’ events, often hold more significance in their memories.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

See some of the military’s best family moments in these photos that speak louder than words.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

    After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets.

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city
College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers 1:13

College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers
HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

View More Video