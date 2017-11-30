MONTH OF THE MILITARY FAMILY: Single parent tackles difficult challenges

Nyla and Tyran stand with their mother, Tech. Sgt. Shonda Blanks, 375th Operations Support Squadron. Blanks knows her family is close, and possibly even closer after the unexpected passing of her daughter and her children’s sister, Iyana, from Sickle Cell Disease. As a family, they are each other’s rocks and represent the strength and resiliency that many military families face. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez