MONTH OF THE MILITARY FAMILY

November 30, 2017 01:16 PM

Since 1993, November has been recognized as Month of the Military Family across the Department of Defense as a way to thank all family members who have supported the career of a service member. The military family is often one of resilience, humility, selflessness, and love.

The military family is one that counts their blessings and appreciates the special moments of life. On Scott, they are represented by brothers and sisters who joined together, multi-generational military, dual military, and by those who bring their vibrant culture to the DoD, making the military stronger as a diverse team. On the website, their stories are listed below, along with some additional touching family photos.

