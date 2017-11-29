Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
NOV. 30
AF ART CONTEST TIME
It’s Air Force Art Contest time! Submit artwork through Nov. 30. Art must be two dimensional of a painting or drawing on any subject and three winners in each category will win an Amazon gift card. People should visit http://www.myairforcelife.com/ to submit their art work.
DEC. 1
HOLIDAY GREETING CARD COMPETITION
It’s that time to enter Outdoor Recreation’s Annual Holiday Greeting Card Competition! The top winners not only receive bragging rights, but FSS Gift Cards with values of $200, $150, $75 or $100.
Competition is open to squadrons and organizations. First 16 groups to register receive free plywood. Finished cards must be delivered to Outdoor Rec. by 4 p.m. Dec. 1. For contest rules, call 256-2067 or visit https://www.375fss.com/. Sponsored by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
DEC. 2
FITNESS CENTER 24-HOUR ACCESS UPDATE
Effective Dec. 2, the Fitness Center will be entirely 24-hour access to registered DoD ID cardholders on Saturdays and Sundays. People should visit the Fitness Center during their regular duty hours (4:30 a.m.-7p.m. Monday-Friday) in order to ensure they are registered for after-hours/24-hour access. For more information, call 256-1218.
HOT CHOCOLATE HIKE
Join the Outdoor Adventure Program for a winter Hot Chocolate Hike from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lone Elk Park in St. Louis County. Bring the family along to view wild turkey, elk and deer while hiking the 4-mile White Bison Trail. Enjoy hot chocolate after the hike! RecOn eligible—open to AF Active Duty/Reservists & their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members.
A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available. RecOn rate—$5. Normal rate—$15. Registration required. Free goodie-bags to all those registered. Children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation or call 256-2067.
DEC. 4, 11 & 18
BACKPACKING 101 SERIES
Now is the time for people to inventory what gear they have and get ready for next year’s backpacking season. Join Outdoor Recreation for three nights of classroom instruction and demonstrations of Leave No Trace Principles, the 10 essentials of equipment, food prep, packing a pack, and other trail tips. This three-session series takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11, and 18 at Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 3176.
RecOn eligible—open to AF Active Duty/Reservists & their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available. RecOn rate—$20. Normal rate—$40. Registration required. First 15 registered receive free SOS Survival Kit. Open to ages 16+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation or call 256-2067.
DEC. 5, 12 & 19
WILDERNESS FIRST AID
Ever gone camping or hiking, and the nearest hospital is miles away? WFA 101 will help keep people prepared for those life or limb situations all the way down to cuts and scrapes. Join Outdoor Recreation for three nights of basic wilderness first-aid instruction (does not include WFA certification). This three-session series will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 3176.
Deployed Affected Programming—provides exciting outdoor adventures for those in pre/post deployment and their families for a nominal fee, but everyone is welcome. DAP rate—$25. Normal rate—$50. Registration required. First 15 registered receive free Rapid Application Tourniquet System. Open to ages 18+. For more details, follow Outdoor Rec on Facebook at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation or call 256-2067.
DEC. 7
CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY PARTY
Ring in the holidays with the Library at the Library Auditorium from 4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 7 with food, crafts, a story reading by Mrs. Claus, a visit with Santa, and a showing of the movie “The Polar Express” at 6:30 p.m. There may even be a special appearance by the Conductor. Families with babies are encouraged to come early to visit with Santa at 4:30 p.m. For complete details, call 256-5100/3028. Sponsored in part by USAA, Geico and MedExpress Urgent Care. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
DEC. 9
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Santa’s on his way! Enjoy a morning full of fun activities, crafts, games and a hot breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Clause on Dec. 9. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. Santa will hand out goodies to all the girls and boys joining him for breakfast. Registration required by Dec. 6; open to all ages (adult/parent must accompany child). Admission—$25 for family of four, and $5 for each additional family member. Ages 4 & under free.
Call 256-5139. Sponsored in part by Golden Corral, Scott Credit Union, First Command Financial Services, Olive Garden, Drury Hotels, Fun Spot, American Red Cross & KMOV, Eckert’s, MedExpress Urgent Care, Schaefer Auto Body, Freddys, Sam’s Club and Hormel. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
DEC. 11
LIBRARY CLOSURE
The Library will be closed Dec. 11-25 for renovations. The facility will reopen Dec. 26. Customers can look forward to upgrades that include new furnishings, shelving, signage and more. Sorry for any inconvenience this closure may cause.
