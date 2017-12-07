Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
DEC. 7
CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY PARTY
Ring in the holidays with the Library at the Library Auditorium from 4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 7 with food, crafts, a story reading by Mrs. Claus, a visit with Santa, and a showing of the movie “The Polar Express” at 6:30 p.m. There may even be a special appearance by the Conductor. Families with babies are encouraged to come early to visit with Santa at 4:30 p.m. For complete details, call 256-5100/3028. Sponsored in part by USAA, Geico and MedExpress Urgent Care. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
DEC. 9
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
Santa’s on his way! Enjoy a morning full of fun activities, crafts, games and a hot breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Clause on Dec. 9. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. Santa will hand out goodies to all the girls and boys joining him for breakfast. Registration required by Dec. 6; open to all ages (adult/parent must accompany child). Admission—$25 for family of four, and $5 for each additional family member. Ages 4 & under free. Call 256-5139. Sponsored in part by Golden Corral, Scott Credit Union, First Command Financial Services, Olive Garden, Drury Hotels, Fun Spot, American Red Cross & KMOV, Eckert’s, MedExpress Urgent Care, Schaefer Auto Body, Freddys, Sam’s Club and Hormel. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
DEC. 9-10
BOMA CONCERTS
Band of Mid-America is performing “Holidays Around the World” on the following dates:
▪ Dec. 9: 7 p.m. at Mascoutah High School, 1313 W. Main St., Mascoutah; and
▪ Dec. 10: 3 p.m. Belleville Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.
Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com.
DEC. 11
LIBRARY CLOSURE
The Library will be closed Dec. 11-25 for renovations. The facility will reopen Dec. 26. Customers can look forward to upgrades that include new furnishings, shelving, signage and more. Sorry for any inconvenience this closure may cause.
NOTES
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR TOYS FOR TOTS
Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 449 W. Wait St., to help sort items for this year’s Toys for Tots event. In addition, volunteers are needed to help distribute for Toys for Tots from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16 and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 17, also at the Caseyville VFW. For questions or more information, contact Davin Sneed at (618) 229-2246.
