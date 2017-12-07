’Tis the season to save at the Scott AFB Exchange

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its holiday price guarantee so authorized shoppers will always get the best deals at the Exchange this December.
Through Dec. 24, all purchases made at the Scott AFB Exchange are guaranteed to offer the best value as shoppers who find an identical item elsewhere for less will receive an Exchange gift card for the difference.
“The Exchange wants to be military shoppers’ first choice this holiday season,” said Rita Sheridan, Scott AFB Exchange general manager. “This price guarantee—along with our everyday low prices, price matching and tax-free shopping—should help military families with their holiday budgets.”
In the event a lower price on an item purchased at the Exchange is found elsewhere, shoppers should bring the original Exchange receipt along with a current local or online competitor’s ad to a store. If the item was purchased online, shoppers should contact the ShopMyExchange.com Customer Relations Department.
The holiday price guarantee extends ShopMyExchange.com’s normal price guarantee of 14 days on any item originally purchased from ShopMyExchange.com and subsequently sold at a lower price by ShopMyExchange.com or select authorized competitors. The 14-day price guarantee does not apply to Exchange Online Mall concession sites or special orders.
