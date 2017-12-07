Seven Mobility Airmen receive Bronze Star

Col. Rhett Champagne, Lt. Col. Blaine Baker, Lt. Col. Robert Rayner, Maj. Jacob Becker, Capt. Andrew Schnell, Chief Master Sgt. Ricky Smith and Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Wright stand during a Bronze Star Medal presentation ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. During their recent deployments in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Northern Syria, the Airmen led Air Base Opening operations that enabled coalition forces to maintain and extend the range and persistence of counter-Islamic State group operations that sustained coalition forces conducting offensives that led to the elimination of IS in key regions and territories. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez