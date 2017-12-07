Scott leadership provides Thanksgiving meal

Leadership from Scott Air Force Base came together to serve servicemembers, veterans and families a Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving day.
This took place at the Nightingale Dining Facility on base.
Leadership also helped the staff put together to-go meals so the defenders working the gates could enjoy the holiday.
Among those that served food that day were Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander.
All the Airmen, veterans and families appreciated the generosity.
