Wing, community thank deployers

December 07, 2017 12:46 PM

On Saturday, the 932nd Airlift Wing said farewell to a large group of Air Force Reserve Command deployers from the Illinois unit, who are heading to parts unknown to serve the nation.

The legal and finance teams, along with the American Red Cross, the Veterans Administration, United Services Organizations, wing leadership, the chaplains, Key Spouses, yellow ribbon, and Airmen and Family Readiness personnel helped ensure the deployers were given hearty farewells.

The Belleville West High School marching band provided ceremony music and performed the American National Anthem before 932nd AW and base leadership in attendance.

Additionally, a surprise visit from Santa impressed kids of all ages—military and civilian. Santa (Senior Master Sgt. Wayne Cantwell) came down the stairs of the C-40 aircraft maintained by the 932nd Maintenance Group and flown by the 932nd Operations Group.

He was on hand to meet and greet everyone. Multiple information booths were set up in the hangar to help deployers understand benefits and resources.

