Lt. Col. Jeff Roper, Lt. Col. Mike Louer, Maj. Tracy Vazzana, and Staff Sgt. Avery Grinston, members of the 73rd Airlift Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. J.R. Smith, Tech. Sgt. Jessica Morrison, and Staff Sgt. Kyleigh LaPoint, members of the 54th Airlift Squadron, are this week’s “Showcase on ICE.” Pictured are, (from left), Smith, Grinston, Louer, Col. John Howard, 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander, Morrison and LaPoint. Roper and Vazzana are not pictured. Courtesy photo

Scott Air Force Base News

375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

December 07, 2017 12:46 PM

Lt. Col. Jeff Roper, Lt. Col. Mike Louer, Maj. Tracy Vazzana, and Staff Sgt. Avery Grinston, members of the 73rd Airlift Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. J.R. Smith, Tech. Sgt. Jessica Morrison, and Staff Sgt. Kyleigh LaPoint, members of the 54th Airlift Squadron, are this week’s “Showcase on ICE.”

On an overseas mission, the primary distinguished visitor experienced and in-flight medical emergency. Smith, an instructor flight attendant, immediately administered oxygen to the primary DV (turned patient) and gathered information to pass on to medical professionals.

The rest of the flight crew quickly identified an unplanned, but viable airfield about 25 minutes away, coordinated with air traffic control for proper clearances, and requested specialized medical support upon arrival.

Additionally, they worked closely with the U.S. Embassy for an American doctor and to support lodging arrangements for the remaining 23 DV passengers and staff and nine crew members.

Thanks to the conscientious efforts of the total force crew and outstanding ground support coordination, the passenger was safely transported back to the United States, in maximum comfort, as quickly as possible, and without any further complications.

