Scott Airmen savor contributions to President Trump’s visit to Missouri

When Air Force One rolled to a stop at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Nov. 29, a mass of people gathered—some as media, many as fans holding ready-to-record cell phones, and others as straight-laced, wide-eyed security.
And as the door of the Air Force One raised and the cheers began, President Donald J. Trump appeared to the crowd and stepped onto a set of stairs that were experiencing their moment of fame after a two-day journey.
These stairs, coming from the 375th Logistics Readiness Squadron on Scott Air Force Base, were just one piece in an effort by service members from the 906th Air Refueling Squadron and LRS’s air transportation, ground transportation, and petroleum, oils and lubricants flights. These Airmen were tasked to ensure the process of providing stairs, baggage and cargo downloading support, and lavatory services went smoothly in support of the president and Air Force One. LRS specialists were there to refuel the aircrafts as well.
Staff Sgt. Marcus Marshall, 375th LRS senior controller of the small air terminal, said that it depends on the season, but the 375th LRS typically handles about nine to 10 of these missions a year. Marshall said most of the stress is on the front end but that it all comes together in the end and contributing to the big picture is what makes it worthwhile.
Airman 1st Class William Duncan, 375th LRS ground transportation, whose responsibility involved ensuring vehicles and equipment were transported to the airport, said the importance of the mission is his favorite part.
“I like these missions because they have a national-level impact,” said Duncan. “It’s cool seeing stuff local, but to have my dad see something like this on television and text me, ‘Hey, where you a part of that?’ And me being able to say ‘yes’ is pretty cool.”
Marshall also said being able to see the president in person is also a thrilling experience.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Marshall.
“You see a person on television all the time. It’s kind of like meeting your favorite NBA player. For us being in the military it’s seeing the person in charge of all of us, your commander in chief.”
Though Marshall has been on a number of presidential missions and has been accustomed to seeing the president, he enjoys seeing Airmen experience it for the first time, and that it never gets old.
For Duncan, that experience still feels fresh in his memory.
“It’s definitely cool seeing him for the first time,” said Duncan. “When the president came down the stairs and the Ravens were already there to salute him I was like, ‘Yeah, this is pretty cool.’”
