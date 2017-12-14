Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
DEC. 15
PRE-TEEN WINTER DANCE
Youth are invited to the Youth Program’s Pre-Teen Winter Dance scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15. Compete in the limbo and dance contests for prizes. Snacks provided. Open to ages 9-12. Entry fee—$3 members, $5 non-members. For more details, follow Youth Program on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
Never miss a local story.
DEC. 16
KAYAK WITH SANTA
Did anyone else know that Santa loves to Kayak? Wear that ugly sweater and join the crew of the Outdoor Adventure Program along with Santa and his elves from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Crystal City Underground in Missouri. Kayak the huge abandoned mine complex with miles of underground canoe trails. This three-hour long trip requires one tight passageway, and is not suitable for claustrophobic individuals. Rate—$45. Registration required. Free goodie-bags to all those registered. Open to ages 12+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, follow OAP on Facebook at Scott AFB Outdoor Recreation, or call 256-2067.
DEC. 16-17
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR TOYS FOR TOTS
Volunteers are needed to help distribute for this year’s Toys for Tots event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16 and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 449 W. Wait St. For questions, contact Davin Sneed at (618) 229-2246.
DEC. 17
BRUNCH WITH SANTA
Here comes Santa Claus ... all the way from the North Pole. Santa will make a special stop at the Scott Event Center on Dec. 17, where he will hand out special Christmas stockings for all the children in attendance. People can enjoy breakfast and lunch items such as a cook to order omelet bar, mini salad bar, seafood station and dessert from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Don’t forget the complimentary bar featuring Mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Prepaid reservations for the event are required:
▪ Members: $19.95 (A), $8.95 (10-12), $5.95 (6-9) and free (5 and under); and
▪ Non-members: $22.95 (A), $10.95 (10-12), $7.95 (6-9) and $2.95 (5 and under).
Call to book a table today, 256-5501. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
DEC. 20
MOBILE DMV
Need to renew a license plate sticker, but can’t make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Scott Event Center. This DMV mobile unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration. The next date the mobile unit is scheduled to appear is Dec. 20. Order lunch at Zeppelins while waiting. People should just let the cashier know they will be at the DMV area and Zeppelins will deliver the food. For more details, call 256-5501.
DEC. 22
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOWLING PARTY REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Ring in the New Year with Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at their annual Rock-N-Bowl Family Fun New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31—registration deadline is Dec. 22. Choose from two sessions ... 2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Package includes three hours of bowling, free shoe rental, unlimited soft drinks, party favors and family friendly buffet dinner. Up to five people per lane only $85 for all. Multiple lane groups welcome. Reservations with prepayment are required and space is limited. Spots fill up quickly, so sign up early. Stop by and register or call 256-4054 for more information.
TEEN TECH NIGHT
Get creative at Teen Tech Night: Story Board Creation at Youth Programs from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 22. Class is free and open to teens, ages 13+. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms or call 256-5139.
DEC. 29
3-ON-3 BASKETBALL NIGHT at Youth Center
Youth are invited to come out for a night of 3-on-3 Basketball at the Youth Center on Dec. 29. Open to ages 9 and up. Play from 7-9:30 p.m. Call 256-5139.
NOTES
HOLIDAY PRO SHOP SALE
The Stars & Strikes Bowling Center is offering a 20 percent discount on all balls, bags, shoes and shoes accessories now through Dec. 30 (not to be combined with any other discounts). Call 256-4054 for additional information.
KIDS BOWL FREE
Kids bowl free is back. Kids ages 15 and under who registered over the summer can bowl for free at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center once again Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling every day now through Jan. 10. This is a value of over $500 per child. No new registrations will be accepted. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054.
SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS
Sundays at Stars & Strikes just got better. In addition to Friday and Saturday nights, the Bowling Center now offers cosmic bowling from 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. Two packages are available. Choose either the Stars Package that includes one hour of unlimited cosmic bowling for only $15 per lane. Or, if people want to take it up a notch, they can upgrade to the Strikes Package that includes one hour of unlimited bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soda and one large pizza (person’s choice of toppings) for only $35. Additional hours can be added to either package for only $10. For complete details, call 256-4054.
Comments