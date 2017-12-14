54th, 73rd Airlift Squadrons host spouse orientation flight

On Dec. 1, the 54th and 73rd Airlift Squadrons held an orientation flight for some of the squadron’s most important people—the spouses.
Spouse orientation flights are a way of familiarizing military spouses with the unit’s aircraft and mission to enhance their understanding of the military member’s role and contribution to the Air Force mission.
What a once in a lifetime experience. The professionalism of the flight attendants and the details and care they put into their work is pretty awesome to see.
Tracie Thornburg, the spouse of the 54th AS commander
The orientation flight day began with a welcome brief provided by 54th AS first pilot Capt. AJ Muench, followed by a crew brief conducted by 73rd instructor pilot and the aircraft commander, Lt. Col. Mike Louer. Soon after, the 30 spouses were escorted to the flight line and greeted by flight attendants from both squadrons, Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Liddicoat, Tech. Sgt. George Connelly, and Master Sgt. Zachary Gable.
Never miss a local story.
The two-hour flight took off from Scott Air Force Base, flew north and then finished by flying around the St. Louis Gateway Arch. During the flight the spouses were treated to the same world-class service other distinguished passengers receive. Their snack for the day was baked brie with an assortment of crackers and fruit and a special holiday hot chocolate with a candy cane and whipped cream.
Tracie Thornburg, the 54th commander’s spouse, said, “What a once in a lifetime experience. The professionalism of the flight attendants and the details and care they put into their work is pretty awesome to see.”
The 54th AS and 73rd AS, who both operate the C-40C, are part of one of the most diverse military bases (Scott AFB) in the Department of Defense being home to higher headquarters, multiple active, reserve, and guard wings, and various agencies and associations.
The 54th AS and 73rd AS, who both operate the C-40C, are part of one of the most diverse military bases (Scott AFB) in the Department of Defense being home to higher headquarters, multiple active, reserve, and guard wings, and various agencies and associations.
The two squadrons combine to form the United States Air Force’s only Executive Airlift Total Force Association. The mission of the 54th and 73rd AS is to transport the nation’s highest military and diplomatic leaders in support of missions vital to the United States. Routine passengers include congressional delegations, combatant commanders, and service chiefs.
Comments