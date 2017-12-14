Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez

Scott Air Force Base News

Scott gets into holiday spirit with annual tree lighting ceremony

December 14, 2017 12:47 PM

Scott Air Force Base held its annual tree lighting ceremony Dec. 7.

The event would not have been possible without the help of many volunteers and organizations.

The annual event at the Scott Event Center included arts and crafts activities for the children, “Santa’s reindeer,” lighting of the tree, music, and the opportunity to take pictures with Mrs. Claus and Santa/

Chris Gooding of the 375th Force Support Squadron played Santa.

Additionally, more than 40 volunteers helped Trees for Troops give away 300 free trees to families for the holidays.

