Photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez
Photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez

Scott Air Force Base News

Happy holidays, Merry Christmas from Scott Air Force Base!

December 21, 2017 01:45 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 01:58 PM

It’s that time of the year!

The 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs will not be producing content for the Command Post during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.

Regular news coverage about Scott Air Force Base, the Air Force and the Department of Defense will resume with the Jan. 4 edition of Command Post.

In the meantime, there will be limited updates to the Scott Air Force Base website page as well.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All that said, Scott Air Force Base wishes everyone a happy holiday season and Merry Christmas!

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

    Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law key provisions that require prescribers to check Prescription Monitoring Program.

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law
Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 1:23

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team
Freeburg sophomore Luke Ervie on victory over Red Bud 1:00

Freeburg sophomore Luke Ervie on victory over Red Bud

View More Video