Happy holidays, Merry Christmas from Scott Air Force Base!

It’s that time of the year!
The 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs will not be producing content for the Command Post during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.
Regular news coverage about Scott Air Force Base, the Air Force and the Department of Defense will resume with the Jan. 4 edition of Command Post.
In the meantime, there will be limited updates to the Scott Air Force Base website page as well.
All that said, Scott Air Force Base wishes everyone a happy holiday season and Merry Christmas!
