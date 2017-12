JANUARY: Scott Air Force Base began the celebration of its 100th year with the Centennial Kick Off, where Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner proclaimed 2017 as the “Year of Scott Air Force Base” for the state. The 375th Communications and Medical Groups collaborated with the St. Louis Science Center to expose youth to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career fields. And Brig. Gen. Stacey Hawkins spoke about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Scott’s 31st celebration of MLK’s life and legacy. Photo by Christopher Parr