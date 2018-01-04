Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
JAN. 4-10
ACTIVE DUTY E1-E4 BOWL FREE
Active duty service members E1-E4 can enjoy unlimited free bowling at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center now through Jan. 10. Free bowling based on space available during open bowling times. Shoe rental not included. Promotion not valid for leagues, events, tournaments, groups or parties. For complete details, call 256-4054.
KIDS BOWL FREE
Kids bowl free is back. Kids ages 15 and under who registered over the summer can bowl for free at Stars & Strikes Bowling Center once again. Registered kids will receive two free games of bowling now through Jan. 10—a value of over $500 per child. No new registrations will be accepted. For more information, call the Stars & Strikes Bowling Center at 256-4054.
JAN. 4-31
YOUTH INDOOR HOCKEY, REGISTER THROUGH JAN. 31
Youth interested in playing gym hockey can register until Jan. 31 at the Scott Youth Center. Program open to ages 5-16 years old. All hockey equipment supplied. Fee—$55 members, $70 non-members. Save $5 when registering by Jan. 15.
A current physician approved physical, immunizations, and flu shot are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs. Registration will not be taken without a current (less than 1 year old) physical and current immunizations on file or brought in at time of registration (school physicals/P.E. physicals will be accepted). All records must remain current for entire sport session.
The program needs volunteer coaches. They will provide mandatory training for people, plus $55 towards their child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center. For more details, call 256-5139.
JAN. 5
FIRST FRIDAY
Its First Friday at Zeppelins Food & Drinks. Come out at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 for camaraderie, drink specials and entertainment. Free appetizers and snacks for all. Plus, all attendees have the chance to win a 10-inch Notebook, plus gift cards! First Fridays are free and open to all. Festivities are held within Zeppelins Lounge, with appetizers and snacks being served from 4-6 p.m. in Zeppelins. For more details, call 256-5501. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
JAN. 7
SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS
Sundays at Stars & Strikes just got better. In addition to Friday and Saturday nights, the Bowling Center now offers cosmic bowling from 2-6 p.m. on Sundays. Two packages are available. Choose either the Stars Package that includes one hour of unlimited cosmic bowling for only $15 per lane.
Or, for people who want to take it up a notch, upgrade to the Strikes Package that includes one hour of unlimited bowling, shoe rental, unlimited soda and one large pizza (individual’s choice of toppings) for only $35. Additional hours can be added to either package for only $10. For complete details, call 256-4054.
JAN. 9
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE
An American Red Cross Blood drive will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the CE Readiness Building (Bldg. 56), 701 Hanger St. For more information, contact Master Sgt. Jessica Cauthen at jessica.cauthen@us.af.mil or (618) 229-1370.
JAN. 12
FAMILY ARCHERY CLINIC, TOURNAMENT & CHILI COOK-OFF
Hear Ye, Hear Ye ... join Outdoor Recreation for their Robin Hood Shoot-out Clinic, Tournament & Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Archery Range. Try the special family archery clinic for only $8/person (ages 8+) with all supplies provided. Compete in the archery tournament for just $10/person (ages 16+). For this event, people must bring their own gear. Participants can also enter the Chili Cook-Off! Teams of two can enter the contest for $10/team.
Adult beverages are also available via a cash bar/tent. *Renaissance Era clothing highly encouraged. Preregistration is required by Jan. 9. For more details, call 256-2067. Sponsored in part by Scott Credit Union, Alpine Shop, USAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors. No federal endorsement of sponsors intended.
FEB. 5
JOB FAIR/ON-THE-SPOT INTERVIEWS
The 375th Force Support Squadron is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Bring a resume for on-the-spot interviews.
Open Non Appropriated Fund positions include automotive mechanic leader, laborers, recreation aids, cooks, Child & Youth Program assistants, custodial workers, waiters, bartenders, food service workers, lifeguards and more. Regular, flexible and summer positions are available. For a complete listing and to apply, visit www.nafjobs.org and select “Scott” from the “Base” drop-down menu. For additional information, call 256-3831.
