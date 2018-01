1st Lt. Quinn Van Drew, C-130J Super Hercules first pilot, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, pilots his aircraft during Operation Christmas Drop above the Pacific Ocean near Guam. Operation Christmas Drop enhances humanitarian assistance and disaster relief crisis response capabilities by allowing aircrews from the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (Koku Jieitai) and Royal Australian Air Force, to maintain and develop combat readiness through sustainable aircraft generation and training for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Riedel