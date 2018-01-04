375TH AMW “SHOWCASE ON ICE”

Staff Sgt. Evan Gerth, 375th Communications Support Squadron application developer supervisor, is this week’s “Showcase on ICE.”
Gerth has been working on a major update to an Inspector General continual evaluation report program.
This program is meant to save IG departments thousands of hours in checklist tracking and report generations.
As the primary program manager for the Management Internal Control Toolset, he is responsible for ensuring timely and accurate completion of all 343 checklist items on 37 CSPTS checklists.
Gerth has also demonstrated excellence by providing the Quality Assurance department with an updated, simplified script for observation report generation.
