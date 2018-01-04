Four MAJCOMs join forces, upgrade C2 systems in Spain

Four Air Force major commands recently joined forces to overhaul command and control systems at Naval Station Rota, Spain.
Airmen assigned to U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, Air Mobility Command, Air Force Space Command, and Air Force Material command conducted major upgrades to the system.
Tech. Sgt. Brandon Shirley, 725th Air Mobility Squadron NCO in charge of the cyber security and operations section
Tech. Sgt. Brandon Shirley, 725th Air Mobility Squadron NCO in charge of the cyber security and operations section
The project also included participation from both the U.S. and Spanish Navies as well as the Defense Information Systems Agency.
Tech. Sgt. Brandon Shirley, 725th Air Mobility Squadron NCO in charge of the cyber security and operations section, said that the upgrades will enhance the Air Force’s warfighting efficiency in the region.
“The mission here moves as fast as our technology and resources allow,” he said. “A stronger, more current network backbone enables faster, more secure, and more reliable communication for the multi-faceted roles that AMC plays in the global arena.
“We are now better able to support current missions, as well as future build up if the global situation ever demands such action at our location. Global reach is AMC’s business.”
The project includes upgrade work to the circuit which connects Rota to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Airmen involved in the project also upgraded various switches and routers which are essential to mission accomplishment.
Command and control is the concept of exercising authority and direction in order to accomplish a certain mission. It relies heavily on communication systems and information technology.
“Basically it is one big network infrastructure upgrade along with a change of parent networks,” said Shirley. “The new circuit should provide faster, more reliable long-haul communication and significantly reduce network latency at NAS Rota.”
Command and control is the concept of exercising authority and direction in order to accomplish a certain mission.
It relies heavily on communication systems and information technology.
Shirley said the upgraded system will be used by all Air Force and Navy personnel requiring the use of AFNet.
