AMC Command Chief Shelina Frey reflects on both 2017, 30-year career

It is a great honor to serve as your command chief. At the end of each year, I take time to reflect on all Air Mobility Command accomplishments over the year—and this command never ceases to amaze me!
AMC enjoyed an extremely successful 2017 because of our Mobility Airmen. With that, I offer you and your families my sincerest thanks. Because of your unwavering commitment to the mission and the support and sacrifices your families make, we are able to generate Rapid Global Mobility for America.
While this may have been my last holiday season on active duty, rest assured that I’m very much still going to be a part of the Air Force family.
Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command Command Chief
As the year came to a close, I was especially reflective because this may have been my last holiday season on active duty. While I may start to tear up a bit at that thought, I can’t help but smile, not a little smile, but a big toothy one—like a kid opening up the presents they’ve asked for all year kind of grin. I smile because of our amazing Airmen. And with 33 years in the Air Force—30 on active duty—I have met a lot of Airmen. There isn’t enough space in this article to name all of the Airmen—from new airman 1st classes to seasoned chief master sergeants—who have shaped and molded me into the Airman I am today.
Never miss a local story.
As the AMC Command Chief, I have the distinct privilege of getting to know our Airmen, understanding their needs and then advocating to help improve morale and quality of life. Even while facing challenges and adversity, our Airmen’s tenacity and innovation remain constant. I’ve been fortunate to visit with thousands of Airmen from many of our wings and bases. I can’t fully tell you how inspired I am by our Airmen. The Airmen I meet inspire me to be a better chief and give me great confidence in our future.
While this may have been my last holiday season on active duty, rest assured that I’m very much still going to be a part of the Air Force family. I make this promise to you, I will not become ROAD (retired on active duty) in the days or months leading up to my retirement.
I will continue to remain your voice, be your biggest advocate and remain by your side—pushing on together to make our Air Force better for the next generation.
And when retirement does come, I will be there cheering from the sidelines as our Airmen continue to persevere in the face of adversity, deliver hope and democracy around the world, and develop new and innovative technologies that will carry not just our Air Force, but our nation and world into the future.
AMC enjoyed an extremely successful year because of our Mobility Airmen. With that, I offer you and your families my sincerest thanks. Because of your unwavering commitment to the mission and the support and sacrifices your families make, we are able to generate Rapid Global Mobility for America.
Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command Command Chief
From providing air refueling operations that enabled Air Force bombers to fly around the world in support of Operation Inherent Resolve; to the first Exercise Mobility Guardian; to airlifting humanitarian aid to Hurricane Maria survivors in Puerto Rico; to providing aeromedical evacuation for wounded service members serving in Afghanistan—Mobility Airmen delivered in 2017.
With our tremendous success over the past year, I look forward to what you’ll bring our Air Force in 2018. I hope you and your family had a joyous holiday season.
Comments