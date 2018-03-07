Scott Air Force Base News

Up to date on latest TRICARE changes?

375th Medical Support Squadron

March 07, 2018 05:06 PM

Humana Military assumed the TRICARE contract Jan. 1 for the newly established TRICARE East Region, which includes Scott Air Force Base.

Previous TRICARE contracts included three regions in the United States. These regions have been consolidated into two regions now known as TRICARE East and TRICARE West. This new contract comes with some significant changes.

MOVING TO TRICARE SELECT

TRICARE Standard and TRICARE Extra are no more. Welcome TRICARE Select. Beneficiaries who were using their TRICARE Standard benefit now have to elect TRICARE Select or TRICARE Prime. The election of TRICARE Select or TRICARE Prime can be made until Dec. 31. Members who do not chose a plan will remain Direct Care Only and will have to wait until the new open season that starts Nov. 1, 2019. TRICARE will now have an open season period. Members may only change from TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select during the open season or if they have a Qualifying Life Event. Marriage, birth, divorce or moving are considered QLEs. Contact Humana Military for more information at (800) 444-5445, or create an account on the new Beneficiary Self-Service website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

HOW TO CREATE A HUMANA MILITARY SELF-SERVICE ACCOUNT

Go to www.humanamilitary.com and select the beneficiary tab to create an account. Members can process TRICARE enrollments, make payments, check referrals and authorizations, find forms and access other TRICARE resources without waiting on the phone.

URGENT CARE

There is no authorization required for TRICARE Prime Active Duty Family Members, Retirees, and Retiree Family Members for Urgent Care visits effective 1 January 2018. Active Duty Service Members must call their primary care manager for a referral. Call the Nurse Advice Line at (800) TRICARE (874-2273) or go to www.humanamilitary.com to find a TRICARE authorized provider.

HEALTH PLAN COSTS

Beneficiaries now fall into one of two groups:

Group A: If the sponsor’s initial enlistment or appointment occurred before Jan. 1, 2018; and

Group B: If the sponsor’s initial enlistment or appointment occurred after Jan. 1, 2018.

Those enrolled to TRICARE Young Adult, TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Retired Reserve, or the Continued Health Care Benefit program fall under Group B, regardless of when sponsor joined. Active Duty members, active duty family members and transitional survivors enrolled in TRICARE Prime have no out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

ANNUAL ENROLLMENT FEES

TRICARE Prime:

Group A: $289.08 per individual/$578.16 per family; and

Group B: $350 per individual/$700 per family.

No yearly enrollment fee for active duty family members.

TRICARE Select:

Retirees, their families and others:

Group A: No yearly enrollment fee; and

Group B: $450 per individual/$900 per family.

Beneficiaries must also meet a deductible before TRICARE cost sharing begins. For additional information on costs go to www.humanamilitary.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Pharmacy costs: Effective Feb. 1, 2018;

Retail network co-pay for 30-day supply: Generic $11, brand name $28, non-formulary $53;

Home delivery co-pay for 90-day supply: Generic $7, brand name $24, non-formulary $53; and

Military pharmacy: Up to a 90-day supply, $0 copay for all formulary medications; non-formulary medications may be available with medical necessity.

It is recommend that beneficiaries keep their Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System up-to-date by going to www.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect or calling DEERS at (800) 538-9552. People may also visit www.TRICARE.mil/changes for more information.

More Videos

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 39

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district

Pause
O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 85

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 31

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training 99

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising 44

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising

Denita Hedden, mother of four still missing 51

Denita Hedden, mother of four still missing

Hospice helps Belleville patient make visit to his favorite horse 195

Hospice helps Belleville patient make visit to his favorite horse

Submerged car towed from I-64 on-ramp ditch 40

Submerged car towed from I-64 on-ramp ditch

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site 32

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site

Althoff grad is on the air 102

Althoff grad is on the air

Tricare drug co-op payments are on the increase. Here, Marye Lion of O'Fallon talks about the insurance coverage she has because of her late husband, Bill, who was in the military. tvizer@bnd.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 39

Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district

Pause
O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 85

O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 31

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training 99

O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising 44

JB Pritzker at Irish Flag raising

Denita Hedden, mother of four still missing 51

Denita Hedden, mother of four still missing

Hospice helps Belleville patient make visit to his favorite horse 195

Hospice helps Belleville patient make visit to his favorite horse

Submerged car towed from I-64 on-ramp ditch 40

Submerged car towed from I-64 on-ramp ditch

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site 32

Solar field plans uncertain at polluted East St. Louis site

Althoff grad is on the air 102

Althoff grad is on the air

Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody

View More Video