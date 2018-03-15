SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Tech. Sgt. James Duncan

Tech. Sgt. James Duncan, 375th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control Training and Standardization NCOIC, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Duncan brings exceptional ATC abilities and tremendous dedication to duty to his job. He has gone to extraordinary lengths to keep the tower surging forward despite turnover, manning crunches, newcomer inprocessing, and several other challenges.
Duncan overhauled the tower’s sample training record to ensure current-year data was available for all controllers and streamlined the process by which other training managers conduct records reviews and evaluations.
His efforts to ensure total accuracy and compliance in the records review process resolved 31 discrepancies and prompted a deliberate plan to mitigate errors.
Never miss a local story.
Additionally, Duncan authored a 20-question proficiency test, conducted two crew evaluations, administered five written block advancement exams, and completed one FAA Control Tower Operator certification.
Comments