Take the CC/CCC to work: 906th Air Refueling Squadron

Col. Leslie Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Hickey, 375th Air Mobility Wing command chief, visited the 906th Air Refueling Squadron on March 12.
This was part of the Take Your Commander to Work Day program.
The visit presented them with an opportunity to learn more about the missions of the 906th ARS.
They also saw how operations are managed.
Additionally, Maher and Hickey saw a fuel cell trainer and where the isochronal inspection of aircraft occurs.
