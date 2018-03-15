126th ARW refuels C-17 Globemaster III

The 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott recently took part in a refueling.
They refueled a C-17 Globemaster III out of Memphis Air National Guard Base in Tennessee.
A KC-135 Stratotanker out of Scott Air Force Base refueled the C-17.
Senior Master Sgt. Arie Latimer, 108th Refueling Squadron boom operator, controlled the boom during the refueling.
Passengers aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker included Col. David Lange, 18th Air Force director of plans and strategies; Dr. Rod Miller, Air Force Global Strike Command chief scientist; Dr. Donna Senft, Air Mobility Command chief scientist; and Senior Airman Alexis Suarez, 375th Wing Staff Agency unit deployment manager.
