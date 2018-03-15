Lt. Col. Nick Conklin and 1st Lt. Mark Skurdahl, 906th Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilots, go over flight plans before the refueling of a C-17 Globemaster III out of Memphis Air National Guard Base in Tennessee. To ensure everyone involved was informed on the mission, Conklin and Skurdahl also performed a pre-flight briefing in front of the five passengers aboard the aircraft.
Scott Air Force Base News

126th ARW refuels C-17 Globemaster III

March 15, 2018 10:50 AM

The 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott recently took part in a refueling.

They refueled a C-17 Globemaster III out of Memphis Air National Guard Base in Tennessee.

A KC-135 Stratotanker out of Scott Air Force Base refueled the C-17.

Senior Master Sgt. Arie Latimer, 108th Refueling Squadron boom operator, controlled the boom during the refueling.

Passengers aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker included Col. David Lange, 18th Air Force director of plans and strategies; Dr. Rod Miller, Air Force Global Strike Command chief scientist; Dr. Donna Senft, Air Mobility Command chief scientist; and Senior Airman Alexis Suarez, 375th Wing Staff Agency unit deployment manager.

