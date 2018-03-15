126th ARW refuels C-17 Globemaster III

Lt. Col. Nick Conklin and 1st Lt. Mark Skurdahl, 906th Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilots, go over flight plans before the refueling of a C-17 Globemaster III out of Memphis Air National Guard Base in Tennessee. To ensure everyone involved was informed on the mission, Conklin and Skurdahl also performed a pre-flight briefing in front of the five passengers aboard the aircraft. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler