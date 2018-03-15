Airman from Scott Air Force Base line up to enter St. Clair County Club, site of the 68th annual Belle-Scott Dinner in Belleville on March 8.
Airman from Scott Air Force Base line up to enter St. Clair County Club, site of the 68th annual Belle-Scott Dinner in Belleville on March 8. Photo by Airman 1st Class Cheyenne Larkin

Scott Air Force Base News

Scott Airmen honored at annual Belle-Scott Dinner

March 15, 2018 10:51 AM

The 68th annual Belle-Scott Dinner took place March 8.

It was held at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville.

The event honors the enlisted men and women of Scott AFB to thank them for their bravery, commitment and sacrifice in dedication to the nation.

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert spoke of Scott’s importance to the community.

Additionally, four veterans were honored during the event: World War II veterans Tommy Steward and Robert Hahn and Vietnam War veterans Jack Jackson and Chuck Poettker.

Robert Dintelman, Belle-Scott Committee member, also received the Golden Eagle award in honor of his long term dedication and extraordinary service to the Belle-Scott Committee.

