AMC, AFGSC chief scientists discuss innovation

From left, Col. David Lange, 18th Air Force director of plans and strategies; Dr. Rod Miller, Air Force Global Strike Command chief scientist; Senior Airman Alexis Suarez, 375th Wing Staff Agency unit deployment manager; and Dr. Donna Senft, Air Mobility Command chief scientist, discuss the KC-135 Stratotanker mission with Maj. Andrew Hale, 906th Air Refueling Squadron aircraft commander, before an aerial refueling flight at Scott Air Force Base. Photo by Airman 1st Class Tara Stetler