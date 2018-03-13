Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MARCH 16
GO APE ZIP-LINING & DISC GOLF REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Explore the treetops of STL’s Go Ape course, then try disc golf with Outdoor Recreation from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 31. Registration is required by March 16. Go Ape Treetop Adventure is a three-hour self-guided adventure including suspended obstacles, swings and zip lines. Then grab lunch at the Creve Coeur Lakehouse (individual cost) before heading to St. Louis’ second disc golf course for a round or two. Ages 18+
▪ SAI eligible: Open to single AF Active Duty/Reservist enlisted and officers. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for SAI can bring one person for the same price while spots are available; and
▪ SAI rate: $21. Normal rate: $63.
Open to ages 18+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, call 256-2067.
SHAMROCKIN FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR
Enjoy the exclusive benefits of a club membership by attending the Shamrockin’ Friday happy hour-St. Patty’s Day party March 16 at the Scott Event Center. Club members can enjoy complimentary appetizers and snacks from 4-6 p.m., while non-members are able to enjoy for only $8.
Spend time with friends and co-workers. For more details, call 256-5501.
PRE-TEEN SHAMROCK DANCE
Wear green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at a Pre-teen Shamrock Dance, scheduled for 7-9 p.m. March 16. The dance party will include karaoke. Open to ages 9-12. Entry fee: $3 for members; $5 for non-members. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
MARCH 17
POT O’ GOLD BOWLING TOURNAMENT
All bowlers will enjoy the rush and feel of competition in the first truly competitive event of 2018. This Single Bowlers-Double Elimination Tournament will take place at 2 p.m. March 17. Participants will use 90 percent of 220 HDCP (must be able to verify by home house staff). Don’t have a handicap? No problem ... people can still bowl a Scratch Format. The cost of the tournament is $35 per person which includes bowling, shoe rental and prizes. Payout 5 to 1. Call for availability. For more information or to register, call Stars & Strikes Bowling center at 256-4054.
MARCH 19
HVAC AND FIRE SUPPRESSION UPGRADES AT EVENT CENTER
Improvements are scheduled to be made to the HVAC & Fire Suppression Systems at the Scott Event Center on March 19. During this time, the following sections of the Event Center will only have limited availability:
▪ Zeppelins Food & Drinks: Closed March 19-30;
▪ Heritage Lounge: Closed April 16-25; and
▪ Main Ballroom: Closed May 7-June 22.
Thanks for the cooperation and understanding. For questions or reservations, call 256-5501.
MARCH 21
MOBILE DMW
Need to renew a license plate sticker, but can't make it to the DMV? Catch the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles mobile unit from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Scott Event Center. This DMV mobile unit offers basic vehicle services, such as driver license renewals (including road tests), ID cards and vehicle registration. The next date the mobile unit is scheduled to appear is March 21. The mobile DMV accepts all major credit/debit cards, check and money orders—cash is not an accepted payment. Order lunch at Zeppelins while waiting. People should just let the cashier know they will be at the DMV area and Zeppelins will deliver the food. For more details, call 256-5501.
MARCH 22
2018 ARTS & CRAFTS CENTER OPEN HOUSE PARTY
The 2018 Arts & Crafts Center open house party will take place from 4-8 p.m. March 22 and feature entertaining demonstrations and free refreshments. Watch it all being done and talk with the artisans ... pottery, weaving, painting, drawing, music, crafts for kids and so much more. Bring family, friends and neighbors and make a special day of it. Tour the studios, visit the engraving and custom frame workshops as well as the auto/hobby center. Sign up for a class during open house and receive a 10 percent discount. For more information, call 256-4230.
MARCH 24
AGF MEMBER & GUEST CLEAN UP DAY AT THE COURSE
As Cardinal Creek Golf Course prepares for the 2018 golf season they would love some help. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, Cardinal Creek plans to wash golf carts, pick up branches, rake bunkers, clean up trash/leaves, clean range balls, etc.—little details of the getting the course ready for spring. Please dress appropriately. Complimentary light lunch, snacks and beverages will be served. People should call (618) 744-1400 for more information about the clean up day.
TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT
A Texas Hold’em tournament will take place March 24 at the Scott Event Center. Pregame social is at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d'oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen who register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, and Geico. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
MARCH 26
SPRING BREAK FUN WITH FSS
Kids, looking for something fun to do during spring break March 26-April 2? Look no further. The 375th Force Support Squadron has many options ... Youth Programs camp, kids bowl free, free golf and FootGolf, kids kraft time, learn to canoe, free movie, scavenger hunt and rock paint, and FSS Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt. People can earn more about spring break fun at https://www.375fss.com/.
MARCH 26-APRIL 2
YP SPRING BREAK CAMP
Youth Programs Spring Break Camp will take place March 26-April 2. The half day camp will be from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each day campers will do a fun activity and/or field trip to a local business:
▪ March 26: Games/activities;
▪ March 27: Bowling;
▪ March 28: Skating/pizza;
▪ March 29: STEAM fun;
▪ March 30: 5210 cooking;
▪ April 2: Movie day at the auditorium.
Camp is open to ages 9-13. Registration is required. Fee: $125/person. Minimum participants, 12; maximum participants, 48. A $25 non-refundable deposit required at time of registration. Fees include activity fees, breakfast, two lunch days and transportation to/from activities. Register today, call Youth Programs at 256-5139.
MARCH 27
SPRING BREAK: LEARN TO CANOE
Learn how to canoe with the Outdoor Recreation Adventure Program staff from 1-4 p.m. March 27 at Scott Lake. All equipment provided. Open to all ages 8+ (one adult per two children). Anyone under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required; call ODR at 256-2067.
MARCH 30
SPRING BREAK: SCAVENGER HUNT & ROCK PAINT
Join Outdoor Recreation for a scavenger hunt and rock painting from 1-4 p.m. March 30. All supplies provided. Open to ages 3+ (one adult per three children). Fee: $5 per child (adults free). Registration required; call ODR at 256-2067.
MARCH 31
375TH FSS EGG-STRAVAGANZA
It’s time for the 375th Force Support Squadron’s annual Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at the Youth Center. The event is free and will include an egg hunt, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, free food, prizes and more. Find the golden egg for a special grand prize (each age group).
There are four separate age divisions and times for the egg hunt:
▪ Ages 2-4: 10:30 a.m.;
▪ Ages 5-6: 10:50 a.m.;
▪ Ages 7-9: 11:15 a.m.; and
▪ Ages 10-12: 11:30 a.m.
Children under 2 can play in the special “Bunny Hop Zone” area—special prizes and treats. For complete details, call 256-5139. Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Freddy’s, Geico, Leonard DRS, MedExpress, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union and USO. No federal endorsement intended.
APRIL 6
BREASTFEEDING IN COMBAT BOOTS SEMINAR
Breastfeeding in Combat Boots author and founder, Robyn Roche-Paull, will speak at the 375th Medical Group from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6. Roche-Paull, RN, BSN, IBCLC, has been working with breastfeeding mothers for more than 18 years. She holds bachelor’s degrees in maternal child health and nursing and is currently working as an IBCLC at Madigan Army Medical Center serving AD military families.
She is a retired La Leche League leader and is Navy veteran with experience breastfeeding on active duty. Roche-Paull's main focus will be breastfeeding in the military, a topic that presents unique challenges and circumstances far different from those encountered by women in the civilian workforce. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScN7YeGQ0m3eZtObpyQ96eHNFfiGy0iCR6XAfi0ImGIfHLVGg/viewform?usp=sf_link.
NOTES
SCOTT AFB DAY AT THE BALLPARK ... TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The St. Louis Cardinals salute Team Scott. In honor of their hard work and dedication, the organization is celebrating military personnel with its very own day. So join the Cardinals in celebrating Scott AFB Day at the ballpark May 20. Tickets are on sale now at the base Information, Tickets & Tours office for only $15. Each ticket includes a hotdog and soda, plus pregame field access for the parade. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. Buy now, tickets are limited. For more information, call ITT at 256-5919.
YOUTH BASEBALL REGISTRATION
Youth interested in playing T-ball or baseball can register through March 31 at the Scott Youth Center. T-ball: 5-6 years; coach pitch: 7-9 years; first pitch: 10-12 years. Fee: $55 for members, $70 for non-members—plus $7 for team jersey. A current physician approved physical, immunizations, and flu shot are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs.
Registration will not be taken without a current (less than 1 year old) physical and current immunizations on file or brought in at time of registration (school physicals/P.E. physicals will be accepted). All records must remain current for entire sport session. The program also needs volunteer coaches. They provide mandatory training, plus $55 towards the individual’s child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center. For more details, call 256-5139.
START SMART BASEBALL PROGRAM
People who want their children to learn the fundamentals of baseball should sign them up for Start Smart Baseball today. Start Smart Baseball is open to youth ages 3-4 years whose parent/guardian adult can attend the sessions with them. This program helps children develop basic motor skills (throwing, catching, running and agility) needed to participate in organized baseball.
It will also teach parents/guardians the proper way to develop those skills with their child, while building the confidence which will enable them to enjoy participation in youth sports programs. Start Smart Baseball is a one-hour long, six-week session that will begin April 21 and take place at 9 a.m. every Saturday in the Youth Center gym. Registration is through March 31. Fees are $55 per child, which includes a bat, glove, two balls and T-shirt. A parent meeting will be held prior to the first session. Call 256-5139.
TUESDAY MORNING LADIES GOLF LEAGUE MEETING, CLINIC
Cardinal Creek Golf Course has a variety of leagues to choose from. The ladies league will be having an informational meeting at 9:30 a.m. March 20 at Cardinal Creek. Also, people can find out about the free beginners golf clinic from 10-11 a.m. March 27. For more information, call Donna at (618) 624-4234, Linda at (618) 960-6173, or Cardinal Creek at (618) 744-1400.
