CAPT. MEGHAN HOLLIN, 635TH SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS WING: “Phyllis Karch is my great-grandmother who was born in 1919. Her father passed away not long after she was born. While her mother worked, she took on many responsibilities including raising her three brothers. She was very passionate about education in a time when many people, especially women, did not graduate high school. She graduated from high school along with her brothers. She married my great-grandfather and had a family. Education remained important to her. My great-grandmother had read about many places growing up, and she traveled on her own, made her own plans and paved her own way. The importance of reading and education was something that she ingrained in me from a very early age. I can describe her as humble, smart, and as a truly giving person.” Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt

Scott Air Force Base News

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: Who is the woman who inspires you?

March 22, 2018 11:56 AM

Four Scott Air Force Base Airmen recently discussed who was the woman who inspired them.

This was in recognition of Women’s History Month.

The Airmen who participated were Capt. Meghan Hollin, Tech. Sgt. Kweshi Raymond, Airman 1st Class Dominque Tuttle, and Airman Jordan Zezzo.

Hollin’s biggest inspiration is her great-grandmother, Phyllis Karch, while Raymond’s biggest inspiration is his grandmother, Murdena Forrest.

Tuttle’s is her mother, Miriam Zapien, and for Zezzo it’s the mother of a friend, Erica Manus.

