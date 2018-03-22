WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: Who is the woman who inspires you?

Four Scott Air Force Base Airmen recently discussed who was the woman who inspired them.
This was in recognition of Women’s History Month.
The Airmen who participated were Capt. Meghan Hollin, Tech. Sgt. Kweshi Raymond, Airman 1st Class Dominque Tuttle, and Airman Jordan Zezzo.
Hollin’s biggest inspiration is her great-grandmother, Phyllis Karch, while Raymond’s biggest inspiration is his grandmother, Murdena Forrest.
Tuttle’s is her mother, Miriam Zapien, and for Zezzo it’s the mother of a friend, Erica Manus.
