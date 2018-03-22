AMC announces interim command chief

The Air Mobility Command commander selected Chief Master Sgt. Larry C. Williams, Jr. as the interim AMC command chief master sergeant.
Williams assumed his new duties Feb. 26 replacing Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, who retired Feb. 16.
Chief Williams has a tremendous record of leadership performance and a long and distinguished career of selfless service within the mobility enterprise. He will continue to serve as a vital voice for our Airmen and his appointment enables uninterrupted advice and counsel on enlisted and mission impacting issues.
Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander
“Chief Williams has a tremendous record of leadership performance and a long and distinguished career of selfless service within the mobility enterprise,” said Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander. “He will continue to serve as a vital voice for our Airmen and his appointment enables uninterrupted advice and counsel on enlisted and mission impacting issues.”
Never miss a local story.
As command chief, Williams is the principal advisor to the commander and his senior staff on matters of health, welfare and morale, professional development, and the effective utilization of more than 38,000 active duty and 71,000 Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard enlisted personnel assigned to the command responsible for rapid global mobility and worldwide reach.
“As a career-long mobility Airman, I am humbled and honored to serve in this capacity,” said Williams, whose background includes duty as a C-5 crew chief, flight engineer and career enlisted aviator. “I am focused on enhancing and ensuring Airman readiness across the command. I also want to encourage and foster an environment receptive to ‘disruptive innovation.’”
Disruptive innovation is present when Airmen have the drive and desire to innovate and are empowered to make changes that make sense and enhance effectiveness and efficiency, Williams said.
As a career-long mobility Airman, I am humbled and honored to serve in this capacity. I am focused on enhancing and ensuring Airman readiness across the command. I also want to encourage and foster an environment receptive to ‘disruptive innovation.’
Chief Master Sgt. Larry C. Williams, Jr., the interim AMC command chief master sergeant
For this to be successful and take hold as part of a culture, Airmen have to feel like they can do something that needs to be done; that a suggestion for positive change will not be dismissed simply in favor of the status quo, but encouraged and fully considered.
Williams entered the Air Force in 1989 and has more than 28 years’ experience in Mobility. He has served in leadership roles at the squadron, group and wing. He has also served as an instructor flight engineer, as the 618th Tanker Airlift Control Center superintendent and as the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing command chief.
Prior to his selection as the interim AMC command chief, he served as the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
Comments