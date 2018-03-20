Scott Air Force Base events

Note: Scott events are targeted for DoD ID card holders. Please direct questions about any event to the POC listed.
MARCH 22
2018 ARTS & CRAFTS CENTER OPEN HOUSE PARTY
The 2018 Arts & Crafts Center open house party will take place from 4-8 p.m. March 22 and feature entertaining demonstrations and free refreshments. Watch it all being done and talk with the artisans ... pottery, weaving, painting, drawing, music, crafts for kids and so much more.
Never miss a local story.
Bring family, friends and neighbors and make a special day of it. Tour the studios, visit the engraving and custom frame workshops as well as the auto/hobby center. Sign up for a class during open house and receive a 10 percent discount. For more information, call 256-4230.
MARCH 23
TEEN SNACKS & SPLATS
Youth Programs will host a teen art/paint night from 7-9 p.m. March 23. Class is free and open to teens, ages 12-18. While enjoying snacks, all visual art activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design, and encouraging the development of skills for a lifetime. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms or call 256-5139.
MARCH 24
AGF MEMBER & GUEST CLEAN UP DAY AT THE COURSE
As Cardinal Creek Golf Course prepares for the 2018 golf season they would love some help.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, Cardinal Creek plans to wash golf carts, pick up branches, rake bunkers, clean up trash/leaves, clean range balls, etc.—little details of the getting the course ready for spring. Please dress appropriately.
Complimentary light lunch, snacks and beverages will be served. People should call (618) 744-1400 for more information about the clean up day.
TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT
A Texas Hold’em tournament will take place March 24 at the Scott Event Center. Pregame social is at 5 p.m. with assorted hors d'oeuvres and drink specials, followed by tournament play at 6 p.m. Free entry to the first 10 Airmen who register. Fees: Members, $9 (play and eat); non-members, $15 (play and eat). Play limited to first 60 players. Registration required. Prizes to be awarded. Interested players can call 256-5501 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Event sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Drury, and Geico. No federal endorsement of sponsor intended.
PRE-TEEN NIGHT
Pre-teens should come to the Youth Center from 7-9:30 p.m. March 24 for a night of food and fun.
They will prepare a taco bar and other Mexican food. Free and open to ages 9-12. For more details, call 256-5139.
MARCH 26
SPRING BREAK FUN WITH FSS
Kids, looking for something fun to do during spring break March 26-April 2? Look no further.
The 375th Force Support Squadron has many options ... Youth Programs camp, kids bowl free, free golf and FootGolf, kids kraft time, learn to canoe, free movie, scavenger hunt and rock paint, and FSS Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt.
People can earn more about spring break fun at https://www.375fss.com/.
MARCH 26-APRIL 2
YP SPRING BREAK CAMP
Youth Programs Spring Break Camp will take place March 26-April 2. The half day camp will be from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each day campers will do a fun activity and/or field trip to a local business:
▪ March 26: Games/activities;
▪ March 27: Bowling;
▪ March 28: Skating/pizza;
▪ March 29: STEAM fun;
▪ March 30: 5210 cooking;
▪ April 2: Movie day at the auditorium.
Camp is open to ages 9-13. Registration is required. Fee: $125/person. Minimum participants, 12; maximum participants, 48. A $25 non-refundable deposit required at time of registration. Fees include activity fees, breakfast, two lunch days and transportation to/from activities. Register today, call Youth Programs at 256-5139.
MARCH 27
BEGINNERS GOLF CLINIC MEETING
Cardinal Creek Golf Course will host an informational session about the free beginners golf clinic from 10-11 a.m. March 27. For more information, call Donna at (618) 624-4234, Linda at (618) 960-6173, or Cardinal Creek at (618) 744-1400.
SPRING BREAK: LEARN TO CANOE
Learn how to canoe with the Outdoor Recreation Adventure Program staff from 1-4 p.m. March 27 at Scott Lake. All equipment provided. Open to all ages 8+ (one adult per two children). Anyone under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required; call ODR at 256-2067.
MARCH 30
SPRING BREAK: SCAVENGER HUNT & ROCK PAINT
Join Outdoor Recreation for a scavenger hunt and rock painting from 1-4 p.m. March 30. All supplies provided. Open to ages 3+ (one adult per three children). Fee: $5 per child (adults free). Registration required; call ODR at 256-2067.
MARCH 31
375TH FSS EGG-STRAVAGANZA
It’s time for the 375th Force Support Squadron’s annual Egg-Stravaganza-Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at the Youth Center. The event is free and will include an egg hunt, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, sack races, free food, prizes and more. Find the golden egg for a special grand prize (each age group).
There are four separate age divisions and times for the egg hunt:
▪ Ages 2-4: 10:30 a.m.;
▪ Ages 5-6: 10:50 a.m.;
▪ Ages 7-9: 11:15 a.m.; and
▪ Ages 10-12: 11:30 a.m.
Children under 2 can play in the special “Bunny Hop Zone” area—special prizes and treats. For complete details, call 256-5139.
Sponsored in part by First Command Financial Services, Freddy’s, Geico, Leonard DRS, MedExpress, Schaefer Auto Body, Scott Credit Union and USO. No federal endorsement intended.
APRIL 6
BREASTFEEDING IN COMBAT BOOTS SEMINAR
Breastfeeding in Combat Boots author and founder, Robyn Roche-Paull, will speak at the 375th Medical Group from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6. Roche-Paull, RN, BSN, IBCLC, has been working with breastfeeding mothers for more than 18 years. She holds bachelor’s degrees in maternal child health and nursing and is currently working as an IBCLC at Madigan Army Medical Center serving AD military families. She is a retired La Leche League leader and is Navy veteran with experience breastfeeding on active duty. Roche-Paull's main focus will be breastfeeding in the military, a topic that presents unique challenges and circumstances far different from those encountered by women in the civilian workforce. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScN7YeGQ0m3eZtObpyQ96eHNFfiGy0iCR6XAfi0ImGIfHLVGg/viewform?usp=sf_link.
CLUB YIPEE
Join Youth Programs for Club YiPee from 6-9 p.m. April 6. Enjoy spring fun—build and fly a kite. Enjoy snacks, prizes and fun. Open to ages 5-8. Fee: $10 members, $15 non-members. For more details, call 256-5139.
TEEN CUISINE
Teens come explore and learn the basics of cooking at Teen Cuisine Night at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Youth Center. Develop an adventurous nature about trying new foods, plan monthly activities and meal preparation, practice public speaking, and much more. Class is free and open to teens ages 12 & up. For more details, follow Youth Programs on Facebook @ScottAFBYouthPrograms, or call 256-5139.
APRIL 7
DISCOVER SCUBA & SNORKELING
Learn how to scuba with Outdoor Adventure Program during a Discovery Scuba & Snorkeling Adventure from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 7 with the Great American Diving Company. The day will consist of learning both scuba and snorkeling in a safe pool. Bring swimsuit and towel. Bring money for lunch.
▪ RecOn eligible: Open to AF Active Duty/Reservists and their dependents. SAFB must be duty station for non-AF service members. A person eligible for RecOn can bring one person for same price while spots available.
▪ RecOn rate: $32. Normal rate: $72.
Registration required. Open to ages 10+. Under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Trip difficulty rating 2/5.
For more details, call 256-2067.
NOTES
SCOTT AFB DAY AT THE BALLPARK ... TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The St. Louis Cardinals salute Team Scott. In honor of their hard work and dedication, the organization is celebrating military personnel with its very own day. So join the Cardinals in celebrating Scott AFB Day at the ballpark May 20. Tickets are on sale now at the base Information, Tickets & Tours office for only $15. Each ticket includes a hotdog and soda, plus pregame field access for the parade. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. Buy now, tickets are limited. For more information, call ITT at 256-5919.
YOUTH BASEBALL REGISTRATION
Youth interested in playing T-ball or baseball can register through March 31 at the Scott Youth Center. T-ball: 5-6 years; coach pitch: 7-9 years; first pitch: 10-12 years. Fee: $55 for members, $70 for non-members—plus $7 for team jersey.
A current physician approved physical, immunizations, and flu shot are required, and if applicable, an approved Inclusion Action Team Package for special needs. Registration will not be taken without a current (less than 1 year old) physical and current immunizations on file or brought in at time of registration (school physicals/P.E. physicals will be accepted). All records must remain current for entire sport session.
The program also needs volunteer coaches. They provide mandatory training, plus $55 towards the individual’s child’s next sport enrollment fee. Please complete a coach’s packet at the Youth Center. For more details, call 256-5139.
START SMART BASEBALL PROGRAM
People who want their children to learn the fundamentals of baseball should sign them up for Start Smart Baseball today. Start Smart Baseball is open to youth ages 3-4 years whose parent/guardian adult can attend the sessions with them. This program helps children develop basic motor skills (throwing, catching, running and agility) needed to participate in organized baseball. It will also teach parents/guardians the proper way to develop those skills with their child, while building the confidence which will enable them to enjoy participation in youth sports programs.
Start Smart Baseball is a one-hour long, six-week session that will begin April 21 and take place at 9 a.m. every Saturday in the Youth Center gym. Registration is through March 31. Fees are $55 per child, which includes a bat, glove, two balls and T-shirt. A parent meeting will be held prior to the first session. Call 256-5139.
FREE MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY AUDITORIUM
The Library Auditorium will host the following movies. They are free and open to the base population.
▪ March 23: 7 p.m. “Coco” (PG);
▪ March 29: 1 p.m. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13);
▪ April 6: 7 p.m. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (PG-13);
▪ April 13: 7 p.m. “Paddington 2” (PG); and
▪ April 20: 7 p.m. “Pitch Perfect 3” (PG-13).
For more information, call 256-5100/256-3028 or visit Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottafblibrary.
Comments