CAP national vice commander Gen. Phelka meets with Col. Maher

Gen. Edward Phelka, Civil Air Patrol national vice commander, met with Col. Leslie Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, March 20.
This took place at Scott Air Force Base. During their meeting, Maher and Phelka discussed how the 375th AMW could better assist the CAP with their mission of emergency services.
They also discussed cadet programs.
Phelka and Maher talked about aerospace education as well.
CAP supports America’s communities with emergency/disaster response, aviation and ground team services; youth development; and promotion of air and space power.
