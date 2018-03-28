SHOWCASE AIRMAN: Capt. Brett Hutcherson

Capt. Brett Hutcherson, 375th Medical Operations Squadron family medicine faculty physician, is this week’s Showcase Airman.
Hutcherson represented the Showcase Wing as a deployed physician to Southwest Asia. During his rotation, Hutcherson initiated an innovative approach to operational medicine by partnering with Special Forces to provide 15 on-site visits and care for more than 200 Navy SEALS and Army Rangers, which directly supported the Joint Special Operations Task Force mission.
Additionally, Hutcherson reached out to the nation’s Australian partners to hone their physicians’ medical skills through ultrasound guided injections and analysis while caring for several of their soldiers, solidifying a Joint Force alliance.
Finally, Hutcherson bolstered mass casualty capabilities by flawlessly leading the First Response Team through five Wing objectives, a task that ultimately earned his team the AFCENT Expeditionary Medical Group’s Team of the Month Award.
